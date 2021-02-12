Contribution dues further postponed

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Friday announced a new package of measures to support enterprises and workers and help them deal with problems caused by the pandemic.

Hatzidakis told Parliament the ministry was freezing all social security contributions for enterprises and the self-employed due after April 30, 2021, which concern the period from March to December 2020. He also said the ministry will soon table a bill that increases the number of installments for the repayment of contributions from 24 to 48, with an interest rate of 2.5%, starting from January 1, 2022. This measure is seen matching that of the Finance Ministry and creating a comprehensive framework for the protection of workers and enterprises.

The minister said a special platform will launch within the next few days for employers to register their workforce and for workers to have rapid coronavirus tests up to twice a month, with the cost covered by the state.



He added that modern, European legislation will be soon tabled in Parliament on vocational training and announced the hiring of 121 people with the aim of increasing the frequency of labor inspections.