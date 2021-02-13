Cyprus send Lunar New Year’s greetings to China

Cyprus is ready to enhance further its “excellent cooperation” with China, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said last week while sending his greetings to China for the Lunar New Year.



“On the auspicious occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Ox, I would like to extend on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Cyprus our most heartfelt wishes for good health and happiness to all of you and to the friendly people of the People’s Republic of China,” he said in a video message.



He also said that the two countries share long-standing and historical ties of friendship based on solidarity, fundamental values and mutual respect.



