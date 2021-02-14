Visegrad Group digital event from Athens

In the context of the Polish Presidency of the Visegrad Group, the Delphi Economic Forum and the Polish Embassy in Athens are set to hold an open digital event on Monday titled “Strong V4 Group in a Strong Europe,” with the participation of Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.



The event will be in English and begins at 3 p.m. Its three sections will focus on tackling climate change, ways for cooperation among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, and how countries will emerge from the pandemic, with a focus on recovery strategies for the economy and society.