Two arrested for vandalizing minister’s office

Two men were arrested for vandalizing the Athens office of Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis on Friday.

The suspects were among a group of self-styled anarchists who spray-painted slogans on the walls and scattered fliers in what appeared to be a protest at the government’s migration policy.

They are expected to appear before prosecutor on Saturday to face possible charges of participation in a criminal organization, damage to foreign property, refusal to submit to fingerprinting.

An unknown group called Masovka Anarchist Collective claimed responsibility for the vandalism in a post on an anarchist website. The same group is linked to several other vandalisms, including damages caused to a store selling military apparel in Feb. 2020, a supermarket in May 2020, and at the Ilion Municipal Hall in November 2020.