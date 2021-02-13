Greek player tested negative in Australia

[Loren Elliott/Reuters]

Australian Open organizers say the player from Greece's ATP Cup team who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in South Africa had returned a negative result the day he left Melbourne.

Michail Pervolarakis played in the Greek team with Stefanos Tsitsipas last week in one of the six tuneup tournaments for the Australian Open.

The No. 463-ranked Pervolarakis lost both singles matches he contested at the ATP Cup and didn't play in the Australian Open.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Tennis Australia confirmed Pervolarakis tested negative for the coronavirus on Feb. 9.

Pervolarakis said in an Instagram post Saturday that he was in quarantine in a city southwest of Johannesburg after a "24+ hour travel day."

In the post he said "I am completely asymptomatic at the moment and will have to quarantine in an isolation facility in Potchefstroom."

The Australian Associated Press reported that Australian Open organizers were aware of Pervolarakis' positive test but remained confident the tournament is coronavirus free.

About 1,200 people who traveled to Australia for the tournament went into a 14-day hotel quarantine on arrival and were tested daily.

Melbourne started a five-day lockdown on Saturday after Covid-19 cases emerged from a hotel that was not part of the tennis quarantine program. That means no fans are allowed into Melbourne Park.

[AP]