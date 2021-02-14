In the next few weeks, probably within February, a new announcement will be issued for the sale of Skaramangas Shipyards, both by the company’s administrator and the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD).

The two tenders that will run in parallel follow the previous, inconclusive process whose failure is attributed to ETAD’s “maximalistic” original approach to the asking price.

The plan is for the shipyards to be sold in two separate tenders, as half of the overall plot of 650,000 square meters is controlled by the company’s special administration and the other half by ETAD. This plan was chosen so as to settle the entire plot and facilities that for decades operated under an unregulated system with a great deal of illegal construction. That has led to two separate ownerships and two tenders.

ETAD had asked for 55 million euros, while the administrator only received one €15.1 million bid, from Pyletech, which belongs to Theofilos Priovolos, who wants to buy the entire plot. Besides the price, the buyer will have to pay some €10 million extra to settle various pending issues related to the company.