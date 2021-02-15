Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
China’s Eastern and Central Europe strategy, EU-China relations, and the US

TAGS: Greek Current

Earlier this week China’s president chaired a long-delayed 17+1 summit with Central and Eastern European countries, including Greece, amid division in the region over how to view Beijing’s growing influence. Journalist Reid Standish joins The Greek Current to break down this week’s summit.

Standish is a correspondent for RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty focused on China in Eurasia. He previously worked for Foreign Policy magazine in Washington and Moscow and has reported across Europe and Central Asia for The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and Politico Europe.

