Dendias, Maas speak ahead of FAC meeting
Online
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday held a telephone call with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in view of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council which is responsible for the EU’s external action.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday held a telephone call with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in view of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council which is responsible for the EU’s external action.
In a tweet, Dendias said the conversation focused on recent regional developments.
No more details were immediately available.