Dendias, Maas speak ahead of FAC meeting

TAGS: Diplomacy, EU

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday held a telephone call with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in view of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council which is responsible for the EU’s external action.

In a tweet, Dendias said the conversation focused on recent regional developments.

No more details were immediately available.

