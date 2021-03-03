CULTURE

Bicentennial committee launches numismatic program

bicentennial-committee-launches-numismatic-program

The “Greece 2021” committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence announced on Wednesday it is launching its Numismatic Program for the sale of unique coins.

The collection includes 2 coins made of a combination of metal and polymer material, imprinted with the first two coins of the Greek state; a series of 8 silver coins, imprinted with the depiction of the personalities associated with every Greek region; and a series of 4 gold coins depicting the evolution of the flag from the Revolution to the present day.

The 14 coins will bear the stamp of the award-winning engravers at the National Mint, will be released in a limited number and their molds will be destroyed after production, enhancing their collectible value, it said.

The Committee said the sale is “a means through which Greek women and men all over the world can contribute to the completion of even more projects aiming to honor the two centuries of modern Greek State.”

Purchases can be made through the e-shop, at the web page shop.greece2021.gr.

READ MORE
mubi-an-international-haven-for-greek-cinema0
CULTURE

MUBI: An international haven for Greek cinema

thessaloniki-doc-fest-thinks-openness0
JOURNEYS

Thessaloniki doc fest thinks openness

A man rides his bicycle outside the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus February 26, 2021. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
CULTURE

No dancing with the devil: Cyprus Eurovision entry raises some hackles

Actress Amalia Moutousi, left, is seen with Dimitris Kamarotos who conceived the project, composed the music and curated the audio dramaturgy, inside the emblematic National Library of Greece’s historic premises. [Yiorgis Yerolymbos]
LIVE SHOW

‘Prometheus’ live on our screens from the historic seat of the National Library

[Yiannis Skoulas]
INITIATIVE

Goulandris Museum joins battle for the planet with new show on climate change

Cartoonist Julien Berjeaut, who reimagined the classic French-Belgian comic book series about the cowboy Lucky Luke, adding a Black hero based on a pioneering deputy US marshal, at home in Paris, February. 12. For the first time in the Lucky Luke comic book series, one of a handful of classics that, for generations, had been an integral part of growing up in France and other francophone countries, Black characters have full-fledged roles and are drawn without the racist depictions that marred the genre. [Andrea Mantovan/The New York Times]
CULTURE

Lucky Luke, the comic book cowboy, discovers race, belatedly