greek-vocalist-among-grammy-hopefuls

Greek singer Eleni Arapoglou is a member of the New York-based Rosa Vocal Group who appear as special guests in Croatian-American vocalist Thana Alexa’s song “Ona,” from the album of the same title.

The album has been nominated for a Grammy in the category of jazz vocal album and improvised jazz solo. The awards will be announced Sunday.

“Although we only appear in one song, when we heard about the nomination we felt it as a group achievement; we felt that we were a step closer to something of our own,” Arapoglou, 31, told Kathimerini, adding that the project was about female empowerment (“Ona” means “she” in Croatian).

Rosa, an all-female vocal ensemble that brings together singers from four different continents, aims to preserve and nurture the authentic form of traditional, non-tempered singing from Serbia and the Balkans. Its members met at Berklee College of Music in Boston.