Panathenaic Stadium turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

The Panathenaic Stadium and the Arch of Hadrian in central Athens were lit up in green on Monday evening ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, the National Day of Ireland, on March 17.

On the day, hundreds of global landmarks are lit up in green to mark Ireland’s global connections.

The Embassy of Ireland thanked the Hellenic Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Culture and the Civil Aviation Authority, for “this gesture of friendship and solidarity”.

The move came after the Greek Olympic Committee, the Culture Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority approved a request by the Embassy of Ireland to light up the ancient Stadium on March 16 and 17.