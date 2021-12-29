CULTURE

Greek divers discover Italian World War II submarine wreck

greek-divers-discover-italian-world-war-ii-submarine-wreck
The wreckage of the Italian submarine Jantina that was sunk during World War II by the British submarine HMS Torbay, lays south of the island of Mykonos, in the Aegean Sea, Greece, November 3, 2021. [Kostas Thoctarides/Handout via Reuters]

Greek divers have discovered the wreckage of an Italian submarine 80 years after it was sunk by the Allied Forces in the Aegean Sea during World War Two.

The Jantina, which had sailed from the Greek island of Leros with 48 sailors on board, sank on July 5, 1941, after being hit by torpedoes fired by British submarine HMS Torbay.

She was discovered last month by Kostas Thoctarides, one of Greece’s best-known divers, and his team, south of the island of Mykonos at a depth of 103 meters using a remotely operated underwater vehicle, the ROV Super Achilles, which carried out a detailed visual inspection of the wreckage.

“Naval history is like a puzzle, and this is part of that puzzle,” Thoctarides, a maritime expert, told Reuters. “The confrontation of two submarines is a rare naval event.”

Jantina’s identity was verified using records from Italy’s Naval History Office, Thoctarides said.

She is the fourth submarine located and identified by Thoctarides.

greek-divers-discover-italian-world-war-ii-submarine-wreck0
The wreckage of the Italian submarine Jantina that was sunk during World War II by the British submarine HMS Torbay, lays south of the island of Mykonos, in the Aegean Sea, Greece, November 3, 2021. [Kostas Thoctarides/Handout via Reuters]

[Reuters]

History
READ MORE
[Hellenic Observatory]
KEVIN FEATHERSTONE

‘Contact with Greece made me a better person’

[AP]
CULTURE

Watch: A 3D flythrough tour of classical Athens

the-pivotal-role-of-schoolbooks-in-modern-greek-history
CULTURE

The pivotal role of schoolbooks in modern Greek history

The neoclassical Old Parliament building, designed initially by French architect Francois Boulanger, whose drawings were modified in 1863 by the architect Panagiotis Kalkos, housed the Parliament and Senate from 1875 and 1935. [Image taken from the book]
CULTURE

Faces of Athens over 200 years

A postcard from the beginning of the 20th century.
CULTURE

Athens: Wise, grumpy, happy and fragile

[ΑΜΝΑ]
CULTURE

Breaking Ali Pasha’s curse after 218 years