Koutra’s “Dodo” to have Cannes premiere

The film “Dodo”, written and directed by Panos Koutras, is set to have its global premiere at the 75th Cannes Festival according to an announcement released on Thursday. The film, produced by Eleni Kossyfidou, is a production of Synthetic Films Ltd and is co-produced by the Greek Film Center.

The film tells the story of a dodo, a bird that went extinct over 300 years ago, that appears in an Athenian flat as the final countdown to the daughter’s wedding with a rich suitor begins.