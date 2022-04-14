CULTURE

Koutra’s “Dodo” to have Cannes premiere

koutras-dodo-to-have-cannes-premiere

The film “Dodo”, written and directed by Panos Koutras, is set to have its global premiere at the 75th Cannes Festival according to an announcement released on Thursday. The film, produced by Eleni Kossyfidou, is a production of Synthetic Films Ltd and is co-produced by the Greek Film Center.

The film tells the story of a dodo, a bird that went extinct over 300 years ago, that appears in an Athenian flat as the final countdown to the daughter’s wedding with a rich suitor begins.

Film
READ MORE
[AP]
CULTURE

Trailer for Lanthimos’ short film shows untamed side of Tinos

Stabbed 15 times by her boyfriend, partner violence survivor Italian Laura Roveri is the lead character in director Nina-Maria Paschalidou’s documentary ‘Femicidio.’
THESSALONIKI DOCUMENTARY FESTIVAL

‘Gender division is the most fundamental social cleavage’

American director David France’s documentary ‘How to Survive a Pandemic,’ an HBO production, will make its world premiere in Thessaloniki, March 10.
CULTURE

Thessaloniki doc fest opener looks at global race to develop Covid vaccine

‘A House Made of Splinters,’ by Danish director Simon Lereng Wilmont, documents the struggle of a small group of dedicated social workers at an orphanage in eastern Ukraine to keep the children safe against a backdrop of horror and desperation.
CULTURE

Doc festival explores toll of Russian aggression

Renowned for her physicality, Kathryn Hunter specializes in male roles and starred in ‘Prometheus Bound’ at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus in 2019.
KATHRYN HUNTER

Between the Witches and the Fates

netflix-features-spetses-while-amazon-prime-shoots-in-athens
CULTURE

Netflix features Spetses, while Amazon Prime shoots in Athens