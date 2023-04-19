CULTURE

Despina Geroulanou, a Benaki Museum Trustee, dies at 65

Despina Geroulanou, a Benaki Museum Trustee, dies at 65
[AMNA]

Despina Geroulanou, member of the Benaki Museum Board of Trustees and, recently, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of 2023 Eleusis European Capital of Culture, has died at the age of 65.

The cause of death was lung disease; she had been hospitalized for a month.

Geroulanou began her career as an actress, at the theater and cinema; studied painting, sculpture and jewelry in Paris, and devoted the bulk of her career to the Benaki Museum, one of Greece’s most prominent cultural institutions. Businessman Antonis Benakis, who founded and endowed the museum in 1930, was her great-grandfather.

Besides her membership of the museum’s Board of Trustees, Geroulanou had been the Director of the Museum Shops since November 1994.

Obituary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Leading Italian Hellenist dies
CULTURE

Leading Italian Hellenist dies

Farewell to a kind, modest booklover
CULTURE

Farewell to a kind, modest booklover

Singer Stamatis Kokotas dies at 85
CULTURE

Singer Stamatis Kokotas dies at 85

Uncompromising, generous, with a vision
CULTURE

Uncompromising, generous, with a vision

The last 20th century icon of Greek beauty
CULTURE

The last 20th century icon of Greek beauty

Acropolis Museum president, Dimitris Pandermalis, dies
CULTURE

Acropolis Museum president, Dimitris Pandermalis, dies