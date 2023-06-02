CULTURE

Iconic Greek actress Nonika Galinea dies

Actress, theatrical producer, and translator Nonika Galinea passed away on Friday, just a few days shy of her 85th birthday.

In 2006, Galinea was honored with the prestigious “Kyveli” award for her remarkable contributions to Greek theatre.

She held the distinction of being the first Greek actress to perform in English at London’s Covent Garden and was also the sole actress to portray the lead role on six occasions in plays staged at the Athens Concert Hall. [AMNA]

Film Obituary

