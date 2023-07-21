Turkish authorities’ denial of religious service at historic monastery sparks criticism

Greek diplomatic sources have expressed criticism regarding the decision made by Turkish authorities to refuse permission for the celebration of the August 15 feast day at the former Orthodox Christian Sumela Monastery, located in the mountainous Trabzon region known to Greeks as Trapezounta.

The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch informed the Christian community of the decision in a statement released on Thursday. However, no explanation was provided for the denial.

Diplomatic sources stated on Friday that “the decision by the Turkish authorities to deny permission for the religious service at the historical Monastery of Panagia Soumela on August 15 is an extremely disappointing development for all the faithful and pilgrims who were looking forward to visiting it this year.”

“The Holy Monastery of Panagia Soumela, which is a candidate for UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites and has historically been a significant site of religious worship for Christians worldwide, should receive the highest level of protection and be fully accessible to all,” they added.

The celebration was held at the restored monument in both 2022 and 2021 after it had been closed since 2015 for restoration and reinforcement works.