The Greco-Roman museum of Alexandria has reopened

The Greco-Roman museum of Alexandria has reopened

The Greco-Roman Museum of Alexandria, Egypt re-opened its doors in October after renovation and restoration projects that lasted 18 years.

The current museum building, which shows the features of Greek architecture, was assigned to the German engineer Dietrich and the Dutch engineer Leon Sténon. The museum was opened for the first time during the reign of Khedive Abbas Helmi II, on September 26, 1895 AD.

The museum was closed in 2005 to undergo restoration. The renovation and restoration project started in 2009 but stopped in 2011 due to the lack of funds. Work was resumed in 2018 and, upon its recent completion, the museum has now been opened.

