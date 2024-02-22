CULTURE

Sculptor George Petrides’ ‘Hellenic Heads’ to open in Venice this April

Sculptor George Petrides’ ‘Hellenic Heads’ to open in Venice this April

The Embassy of Greece in Rome and The Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies of Venice, in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate of Greece in Venice and the Greek Orthodox Community of Venice, with support from the Orthodox Archdiocese of Italy, announce the presentation of “Hellenic Heads: George Petrides, A Personal Exploration of Greek History and Culture Over 2,500 Years.”

Six monumental busts will be exhibited in the courtyard of the Church of St. George of the Greeks (San Giorgio dei Greci), adjacent to The Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies of Venice, located a short distance from the Arsenale and St. Mark’s Square.

Born in Athens in 1964 and raised between Greece and New York, George Petrides creates diverse sculptures, including abstract pieces and monumental public works.

The exhibition will run daily from April 15 to April 28 and from May 8 to November 24, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The Cyclades in New York City
CULTURE

The Cyclades in New York City

Opposition slams foreign minister for removing art piece from consulate exhibition
CULTURE

Opposition slams foreign minister for removing art piece from consulate exhibition

A day that changed the world at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens
CULTURE

A day that changed the world at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens

Byzantine influence in Africa
CULTURE

Byzantine influence in Africa

Frappe, cigarettes and dusty records
CULTURE

Frappe, cigarettes and dusty records

Frappe, cigarettes, seals and paperwork
CULTURE

Frappe, cigarettes, seals and paperwork