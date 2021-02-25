Athens Fashion Film Festival | February 25 – March 1

The third Athens Fashion Film Festival will be held digitally this year and has been titled “Touch me, not,” in a wink to the age of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. All shorts and feature films will be available online for free (short films geo-restricted for Greece, Italy and Cyprus; features will only be available in Greece). Awards will also be given out to the standout participating films, including the newly created “Best Greek Fashion Film.” To find more, go to www.athensfff.com.