The Free Besieged | March 6

The Greek National Theater presents a stage adaptation of “The Free Besieged,” by Dionysios Solomos inspired by the 1825-26 siege of Mesolongi during the Greek War of Independence, an epic piece that occupied the Nobel-winning poet for two decades of his life and was left unfinished. The homage to humanity’s struggles for independence is directed by Thomas Papakonstantinou with original music by Dimitrios Skyllas and stars Antonis Myriangos and Lena Drosaki. It will be streamed at n-t.gr on March 6 with both Greek and French subtitles, with a viewing fee of 8 euros.