Paris Opera’s ‘Swan Lake’ | March 12-15

Back by popular demand for a second run, the Paris Opera’s production of Tchaikovsky’s legendary “Swan Lake” ballet, based on the 1984 choreography by the great Rudolf Nureyev, will be streamed online by Greece’s Christmas Theater events organizer from March 12-15. It costs 15 euros to watch the show, with bookings available on christmastheater.gr, viva.gr and tel 211.770.1700. Screenings take place at 8 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.