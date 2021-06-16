Anouar Brahem Quartet | Athens | June 17

Tunisian oud player and composer Anouar Brahem – hailed as one of the most ground-breaking musicians of his kind in the world right now – is coming to the Athens Festival for a single show at the Herod Atticus Theater on Thursday, June 17.

With his quartet, he will present a program with some new original crossover jazz compositions, as well as covers. To find out more and to book a seat, visit aefestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807