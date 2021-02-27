seamen-s-strike-ends-after-consultations-with-the-ministry

Shipping & Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis expressed his satisfaction after meeting late last week with seamen’s associations, who decided to call off their strike.

In a statement, the ministry said the two sides, “in these difficult circumstances for our homeland, in the middle of a pandemic and with respect to the right to strike, had a sincere and detailed talk on all sector issues.”

Plakiotakis detailed the government’s plans to upgrade Greek shipping, attract more registrations to Greece, protect the rights of sailors, upgrade maritime training, and undertake international initiatives for Greek sailors during the pandemic, including ensuring the return to Greece of 481 of them.

The initiatives also include activated plans for the payment of outstanding bonuses and unemployment benefits for January and February, he said.