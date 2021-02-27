ECONOMY

Seamen’s strike ends after consultations with the ministry

seamen-s-strike-ends-after-consultations-with-the-ministry

Shipping & Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis expressed his satisfaction after meeting late last week with seamen’s associations, who decided to call off their strike.

In a statement, the ministry said the two sides, “in these difficult circumstances for our homeland, in the middle of a pandemic and with respect to the right to strike, had a sincere and detailed talk on all sector issues.”

Plakiotakis detailed the government’s plans to upgrade Greek shipping, attract more registrations to Greece, protect the rights of sailors, upgrade maritime training, and undertake international initiatives for Greek sailors during the pandemic, including ensuring the return to Greece of 481 of them.

The initiatives also include activated plans for the payment of outstanding bonuses and unemployment benefits for January and February, he said.

 

 

Shipping
READ MORE
thessaloniki-to-recieve-gantry-cranes-for-new-panamax0
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki to recieve gantry cranes for New Panamax

grimaldi-stuns-local-ferry-operators0
ECONOMY

Grimaldi stuns local ferry operators

probunkers-signs-neptune-declaration-on-seafarer-wellbeing-and-crew-change0
ECONOMY

Probunkers signs Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change

ferry-companies-fear-support-may-be-too-little0
ECONOMY

Ferry companies fear support may be too little

greek-cruise-operators-hope-vaccinations-will-help-save-summer-season0
ECONOMY

Greek cruise operators hope vaccinations will help save summer season

us-seeks-to-seize-suspected-iranian-oil-aboard-greek-managed-tanker0
ECONOMY

US seeks to seize suspected Iranian oil aboard Greek-managed tanker