ECONOMY IMPORTS

Cruise terminal in Piraeus taken over by new vehicles

cruise-terminal-in-piraeus-taken-over-by-new-vehicles

The docks at the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) cruise terminal have been filled with new vehicles, generating surprise among everyone fortunate enough to witness this rare spectacle.

Approximately 1,700 SUVs that have arrived from China have been parked where cruise passengers used to stroll before the onset of the pandemic that has stifled the cruise tourism industry.

The use of the cruise liner docks in Piraeus was deemed necessary because of the works currently taking place on a section of an OLP car terminal and because the availability of the rest of the Piraeus car terminal has already been exhausted.

Transport
READ MORE
fraport-overhauls-regional-airports0
ECONOMY

Fraport overhauls regional airports

eu-approves-more-state-aid-to-boost-car-batteries-industry0
ECONOMY

EU approves more state aid to boost car batteries industry

regional-airports-see-passenger-numbers-drop-by-over-700
ECONOMY

Regional airports see passenger numbers drop by over 70%

aia-has-grounds-for-state-support0
ECONOMY

AIA has grounds for state support

aegean-airlines-reports-third-quarter-loss-as-pandemic-hits-travel0
ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines reports third quarter loss as pandemic hits travel

gov-t-announces-capital-boost-for-aegean-airlines0
ECONOMY

Gov’t announces capital boost for Aegean Airlines