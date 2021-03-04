cruise-terminal-in-piraeus-taken-over-by-new-vehicles

The docks at the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) cruise terminal have been filled with new vehicles, generating surprise among everyone fortunate enough to witness this rare spectacle.

Approximately 1,700 SUVs that have arrived from China have been parked where cruise passengers used to stroll before the onset of the pandemic that has stifled the cruise tourism industry.

The use of the cruise liner docks in Piraeus was deemed necessary because of the works currently taking place on a section of an OLP car terminal and because the availability of the rest of the Piraeus car terminal has already been exhausted.