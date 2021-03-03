final-stretch-for-three-port-tenders

The short list of bidders for the ports of Alexandroupoli, Kavala and Igoumenitsa will be announced in the next few weeks, following the submission of the necessary documents for the bids last Monday. The second and final stage is expected to last three to four months and will be completed with the tabling of the binding offers.

It has been some time since the assessment process began, though the documents required were delayed due to travel restrictions in Greece as well as the countries that the bidders hail from, including the US, Italy and Germany.

Investor interest is strong ahead of the second phase that will include access to the virtual data rooms of the port authorities, followed by the consultation process regarding the concession and share transaction contracts. For Alexandroupoli and Igoumenitsa the tenders concern the concession of 67% of the local port authorities’ shares, while the Kavala port tender only concerns the Filippos B terminal. Barring any unforeseeable delays, the submission of binding bids can be expected by end-July.

It should be noted that there is strong US interest, mainly in the port of Alexandroupoli, as well as the Kavala terminal.