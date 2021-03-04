remote-work-to-continue-in-areas-with-high-covid-rate

A joint ministerial decision on Thursday requires businesses to expand remote working as much as possible in Greece’s maximum risk “red areas,” with high rates of SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

For the private sector service industry in “red areas” in particular, the new ruled call for a shift to at least 60% remote work.

Other private sector businesses should have as many employees working from home as possible – if the nature of their work allows it and regardless of whether they are vulnerable.

On Wednesday, the government announced an extension and tightening of lockdown restrictions. The new measures apply from March 4 to March 16.