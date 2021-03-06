ECONOMY

PDMA to auction one-year T-bills this Wednesday

The Public Debt Management Agency plans on Wednesday to auction 52-week treasury bills, in book entry form, with maturity March 11, 2022.

The amount to be auctioned is 625 million euros and the settlement date will be this Friday.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations, PDMA said in its announcement of the auction on Friday.

Non-competitive bids can be submitted up to 30% of the auction amount. On top of that, primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids up to another 30% of the auctioned amount, until Thursday at 12 p.m.

No commission will be paid for the T-bills auctioned.

Finance
