New deputy governor sworn in at Bank of Greece

[InTime News]

Christina Papaconstantinou, a Bank of Greece executive, was sworn in as its new deputy governor on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

Papaconstantinou is a graduate of Athens Law School and has a master’s degree in European Community Law from the University of London. She served as secretary general at the Ministry of Finance and also at the General Accounting Office, where in her capacity as secretary general for fiscal policy in 2012-2014 she participated in negotiations with creditors for Greece’s economic adjustment programs. [ANA-MPA]

