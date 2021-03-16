ECONOMY MARKETS

Greece to issue new 30-year bond

greece-to-issue-new-30-year-bond

Greece is proceeding to the issue of a new 30-year bond, probably on Wednesday, announcing on Tuesday that it has commissioned the services of five banks to that effect.

In a bid to boost the country’s cash reserves further, as the extended measures against the pandemic require additional funding, the Public Debt Management Agency announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday that it will issue new debt maturing in January 2052.

The statement added that “the transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.”

The PDMA has therefore mandated four foreign lenders (BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC and JP Morgan) as well as National Bank of Greece as Joint Lead Managers for the issue.

Markets
READ MORE
pdma-monitors-bond-markets0
MARKETS

PDMA monitors bond markets

six-month-t-bill-auction-scheduled-for-next-week0
MARKETS

Six-month T-bill auction scheduled for next week

gdp-data-for-q2-within-agencies-forecasts0
ECONOMY

GDP data for Q2 within agencies’ forecasts

banks-will-have-to-issue-bonds-this-year0
BANKING

Banks will have to issue bonds this year

agencies-see-major-slump-in-greek-gdp0
ECONOMY

Agencies see major slump in Greek GDP

fitch-budget-balance-to-convince-market0
ECONOMY

Fitch: Budget balance to convince market