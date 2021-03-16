ECONOMY

Abu Dhabi Airports asks banks to pay for project

abu-dhabi-airports-asks-banks-to-pay-for-project

State-owned Abu Dhabi Airports has called on almost 3 billion dirham ($816.82 million) worth of guarantees issued by local banks on behalf of contractors working on an airport expansion project already delayed by several years, sources said.

In 2012 Abu Dhabi Airports signed a $2.9 billion contract with a joint venture of contractors comprising Arabtec Holding, which filed for liquidation in January, Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company and Turkey’s TAV Insaat.

The Midfield Terminal project was due for completion in 2017 but has faced delays. It was 97.6% completed in 2019, Abu Dhabi Airports CEO Bryan Thompson said at the time. The opening date has been pushed back to 2021, according to an HSBC report. [Reuters]

Business
READ MORE
The new investment package includes gas extraction with facilities that will run on electricity from floating wind turbines. [Shutterstock]
ARISTOFANIS STEFATOS

Green energy meets hydrocarbons

bond-issue-result-a-vote-of-confidence-in-ppc0
ECONOMY

Bond issue result a ‘vote of confidence’ in PPC

reggeborgh-focuses-on-ellaktor0
BUSINESS

Reggeborgh focuses on Ellaktor

commission-approves-program-to-support-greek-startups0
ECONOMY

Commission approves program to support Greek startups

ppc-bond-attracts-strong-interest0
ECONOMY

PPC bond attracts strong interest

space-telescope-s-greek-wiring0
BUSINESS

Space telescope’s Greek wiring