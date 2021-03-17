ford-to-produce-transit-van-in-turkey

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that the next version of its Transit van for the European market will go into production in Turkey in 2023 and include fully electric and hybrid variants along with the combustion-engined version.

The vans will be built by Ford Otosan, the No 2 US automaker’s joint venture in Turkey. Ford Otosan will also make a 1-ton commercial vehicle for Volkswagen AG as part of an alliance between Ford and the German carmaker.

Ford is the top commercial vehicle brand in Europe with a 15% share, and has led the commercial van market in Britain, Europe’s largest, for 56 years. [Reuters]