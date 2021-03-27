ECONOMY

Citi considering buying Turkish bank bonds

citi-considering-buying-turkish-bank-bonds

Investment bank Citi said it could look to buy Turkish bank bonds after the recent market sell-off in the wake of central bank governor Naci Agbal’s exit.

Citi, which exited its Turkish bank holdings in late January, said while there were concerns about the risk of higher bad loans hitting the banking system, capital adequacy ratio levels were high and it expected the sector to remain solvent in all but the worst-case scenarios of a full-blown current account crisis. [Reuters]

Turkey Banking
READ MORE
nbg-agrees-to-sell-ethniki-to-cvc-capital0
ECONOMY

NBG agrees to sell Ethniki to CVC Capital

piraeus-bank-details-equity-offering-plan0
ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank details equity offering plan

new-npls-contained-at-e3-4-bln0
BANKING

New NPLs contained at €3-4 bln

more-leeway-for-hercules-loan-servicers0
BANKING

More leeway for Hercules loan servicers

online-transactions-of-bad-loans0
BANKING

Online transactions of bad loans

hfsf-to-issue-opinion-on-cvc-proposal-for-ethniki0
PRIVATIZATION

HFSF to issue opinion on CVC proposal for Ethniki