Staikouras: State package to economy to top 14 bln euros

The support measures for the economy will exceed 14 billion euros this year, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Kathimerini in an exclusive interview.

He said the state will continue to support the country’s economy and enterprises as long as there is a need for it.

Besides the package to boost food service and tourism, the measures to restart the economy will also include a reduced corporate income tax deposit for pandemic-stricken enterprises, a freeze on the solidarity levy for 2022 too, and the extension of reduced social security contributions beyond 2021 or their further reduction by the end of 2023.