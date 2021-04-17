criticism-leveled-at-imo-environmental-targets

The International Maritime Organization’s carbon dioxide reduction targets for 2030 and 2050 were criticized by speakers at this year’s Digital Greener Shipping Summit who said they were hastily made and that they raise obstacles to shipping.

Diana Shipping Inc Director and Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (Helmepa) President Semiramis Paliou told this week’s online conference that the industry feels decisions have been taken for it hastily, with a short timeline, while research has not been adequately preformed, and the “shipowner, once again, is required to bear the expenses involved.”

She noted that there are concerns to be addressed, such as whether new fuels introduce expensive ships, increased operating expenses, more complex systems, new manning skills and possible new hazards. She said it is paramount the path be treated with caution and collectively by all shipping stakeholders.

“Collaboration across the shipping industry is the way to move forward,” she advocated. The conference was organized by Newsfront/Naftiliaki under the auspices of the Marine Technical Managers Association (MARTECMA).