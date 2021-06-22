ECONOMY

Delphi to host event on Europe’s recovery and future

The Delphi Economic Forum is organizing a special event on Europe’s recovery and future at Delphi on July 1 and 2.

In the context of the forum’s newly launched cooperation with the Munich Security Conference, the latter’s head of research and policy, Dr Tobias Tunde, will present the results of the recent survey “Between States of Matter – Competition and Cooperation” for the first time in Greece.

The survey focuses on the way states interact and face contemporary international crises.

