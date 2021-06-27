pm-hails-elliniko-development-deal

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the start of the implementation of the Elliniko investment project with a post on social media on Friday, the day Lamda development signed the agreement for the acquisition of Elliniko SA, the vehicle that will be carrying out the project.

“Today marks the payment of a 300 million euro installment by the investor for the beginning of the Elliniko Project, and highlights the shift Greece has made towards supporting investments,” the premier wrote on Twitter, in English.

An infographic attached to his tweet notes that the largest private investment ever made in Greece is officially beginning, and includes the following data: The investment comes to €8 billion in total, will generate 10,000 new jobs during construction and another 75,000 upon completion, and will contribute more than 2.4% to gross domestic product.