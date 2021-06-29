mytilineos-to-cooperate-with-cip-in-offshore-wind-parks

Athens-listed group Mytilineos announced on Tuesday that its energy subsidiary Protergia has signed an agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its fund “CI New Markets Fund I,” for joint cooperation (CIP 60% – Mytilineos 40%) in the development of offshore wind parks in sea areas of Greece.

Both companies will contribute to this cooperation in order to identify appropriate sites and co-develop and co-invest in offshore wind projects, by combining resources and expertise.

The principal developer for all the projects to be developed under the CIP-Mytilineos cooperation is Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), a world-leading offshore wind project development, construction and operations company.

In collaboration with CIP, COP transfers extensive know-how that boosts partnerships in the increasingly competitive offshore wind industry.

CIP Partner Michael Hannibal said: “CIP is pleased to join forces with Mytilineos exploring a new offshore wind market. It will be a floating offshore wind-dominated market, and we look forward to bringing our global experience and working with Mytilineos and local partners to develop good projects in Greece.”