alpha-joins-msci-global-on-july-14

The inclusion of the Alpha Bank stock in the MSCI Global Standard index, confirmed by Morgan Stanley late on Friday, is expected to bring inflows of more than 150 million euros to the lender’s capitalization.

The inclusion will be implemented this Wednesday, that is one day after Tuesday’s listing on the Athens Stock Exchange of the new shares that stemmed from the share capital increase the bank implemented, drawing 800 million euros.

After the completion of the process the share capital of owner Alpha Services and Holdings will increase from 1.546 million to 2.346 million shares.

The Morgan Stanley move was taken for granted at last Friday’s bourse session, when the Alpha stock was at the focus of attention; it rose 10.14% accounting for three quarters of the market’s daily turnover. Alpha’s inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard index was taken as certain by JP Morgan at a report issued early on Friday, following the lender’s successful share capital increase.

As an MSCI bulletin informed, any changes to the number of shares stemming from primary capital offerings and representing a large share of securities may generate extraordinary shifts in the indexes.