Georgiadis: Trade fairs to reopen as of Sept 1

Trade fairs will reopen in Greece as of September 1, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Wednesday during a visit to the defense trade fair DEFEA Athens at the Metropolitan Expo center.

Greece “will reopen the exhibition sector as of September 1 to vaccinated individuals, so that the economy and business life proceed in health and safety,” Georgiadis said following changes imposed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Welcoming the decision, the expo center’s CEO Alexis Lagoudakis said that “for small and medium-sized enterprises in particular, trade fairs offer a unique opportunity to develop trade relations with businesses from other regions of Greece and from abroad.”

