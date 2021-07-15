Joint action with EIB on climate, Just Transition

The government and the European Investment Bank have agreed to enhance technical cooperation to strengthen implementation of climate action and Just Transition Mechanism investment across Greece and work toward a Project Advisory Support Service Agreement to speed up new investments.

Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Ioannis Tsakiris and EIB Vice President Christian Kettel Thomsen officially agreed to the commitment to continue working jointly during a visit to the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

The visit also provided an opportunity for detailed discussions on future climate action and Just Transition investment with EIB technical, financing and sector experts and sharing best practices to implement Greek climate action and Just Transition projects in accordance with the guiding principles set in the Partnership Agreement.