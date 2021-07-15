mitsotakis-meets-with-highest-bidder-for-skaramangas

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Thursday with the highest bidder in the tender for Skaramangas Shipyards, shipowner George Prokopiou, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

According to sources, Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the tender and said the government considers the revival of Greece’s shipbuilding industry after a long period of decline to be very important.

He also highlighted the special role that Skaramangas Shipyards plays for the Hellenic Armed Forces.