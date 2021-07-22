ECONOMY

NBG selects DoValue-led consortium as preferred bidder

nbg-selects-dovalue-led-consortium-as-preferred-bidder

DoValue said on Wednesday that a consortium of the financial company, Bain Capital and Fortress has been chosen by National Bank of Greece (NBG) as the preferred bidder in relation to Project Frontier for a short period of talks.

NBG, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, is looking to offload a portfolio of soured loans known as Project Frontier.

Earlier on Wednesday, NBG said it was in exclusive talks with the consortium for the saleo f non-performing credit. [Reuters]

Banking
READ MORE
funds-control-a-third-of-all-bank-loans
BANKING

Funds control a third of all bank loans

credit-standards-for-loans-stay-unchanged
ECONOMY

Credit standards for loans stay unchanged

rush-for-the-first-eu-loans
FINANCE

Rush for the first EU loans

hercules-gets-another-18-months-of-life
ECONOMY

Hercules gets another 18 months of life

bog-to-monitor-debt-deals
DEBT MANAGEMENT

BoG to monitor debt deals

natech-eyes-expansion-in-eu-and-beyond
BUSINESS

Natech eyes expansion in EU and beyond