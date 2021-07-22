nbg-selects-dovalue-led-consortium-as-preferred-bidder

DoValue said on Wednesday that a consortium of the financial company, Bain Capital and Fortress has been chosen by National Bank of Greece (NBG) as the preferred bidder in relation to Project Frontier for a short period of talks.

NBG, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, is looking to offload a portfolio of soured loans known as Project Frontier.

Earlier on Wednesday, NBG said it was in exclusive talks with the consortium for the saleo f non-performing credit. [Reuters]