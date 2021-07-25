elliniko-hotel-operators-to-be-named-in-september

The hotel groups that will undertake the operation of the two complexes that will be developed by the TEMES-Lamda consortium at the Elliniko seafront will be announced in September.

This is one of the central investment projects at the plot as it will play a decisive role in highlighting Elliniko as an international attraction for visitors, along with the integrated tourism and recreation complex “Inspire Athens,” or its alternative.

The TEMES-Lamda Development investment is expected to come up to 300 million euros and include branded residences, i.e. holiday homes named after the chains managing the hotels.