Elliniko hotel operators to be named in September

The hotel groups that will undertake the operation of the two complexes that will be developed by the TEMES-Lamda consortium at the Elliniko seafront will be announced in September.

This is one of the central investment projects at the plot as it will play a decisive role in highlighting Elliniko as an international attraction for visitors, along with the integrated tourism and recreation complex “Inspire Athens,” or its alternative.

The TEMES-Lamda Development investment is expected to come up to 300 million euros and include branded residences, i.e. holiday homes named after the chains managing the hotels.

