hellenic-cables-lands-naxos-santorini-power-link

Hellenic Cables has provisionally been selected by independent power transmission operator ADMIE as the winner of the bid to build an electric power link between the islands of Naxos and Santorini.

Hellenic Cables underbid competitor Prysmian Powerlink in the online auction, offering a total cost of €79.5 million.

The undersea cable will be 82.5 kilometers long at a depth of 400 meters and will ensure continuous power on Santorini through the summer season.