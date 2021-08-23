Two bankers in Greece making over €1 mln p/a

Two unnamed bankers working in Greece are among the 4,963 people in the banking sector in the European Union and the European Economic Area (Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway) earning annual salaries over €1 million.

The European Banking Authority data, on 2019 compensation, include the UK (then still an EU member), which accounts for 3,519 of the high earners.

One banker working in Greece was paid €2.8 million, of which €2.3 million was fixed compensation and the other €500,000 variable; the other was paid €1.6 million, €1.1 million fixed and €500,000 variable.