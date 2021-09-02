authorities-warn-about-online-scams

Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority is warning consumers about the multitude of existing online scams and ways to protect themselves.

Such scams are expanding at the same – or an even faster – pace as internet use, which increased during the pandemic lockdowns.

Noted scams include false sales announcements, combined with fake invoices; malicious emails providing links to fake bank sites; attempts to scam internet users by people pretending to be support technicians; corporate email scams directing employees to pay fake invoices or make unauthorized banking transactions; obtaining passwords through hacking; phishing and smishing to obtain financial info and passwords, the latter through SMSs; and scams involving rapid cash withdrawals.

Besides the usual calls for users not to open links or give away PINs, authorities warn of messages arriving outside of normal working hours.