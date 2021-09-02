ECONOMY

Authorities warn about online scams

authorities-warn-about-online-scams

Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority is warning consumers about the multitude of existing online scams and ways to protect themselves.

Such scams are expanding at the same – or an even faster – pace as internet use, which increased during the pandemic lockdowns.

Noted scams include false sales announcements, combined with fake invoices; malicious emails providing links to fake bank sites; attempts to scam internet users by people pretending to be support technicians; corporate email scams directing employees to pay fake invoices or make unauthorized banking transactions; obtaining passwords through hacking; phishing and smishing to obtain financial info and passwords, the latter through SMSs; and scams involving rapid cash withdrawals.

Besides the usual calls for users not to open links or give away PINs, authorities warn of messages arriving outside of normal working hours.

Crime Online
READ MORE
former-head-of-greece-s-securities-regulator-charged-over-folli-follie-case
ECONOMY

Former head of Greece’s securities regulator charged over Folli Follie case

turkey-detains-four-in-vebitcoin-investigation
ECONOMY

Turkey detains four in Vebitcoin investigation

fraudsters-referred-to-justice
ECONOMY

Fraudsters referred to justice

[AP]
PROFILE

Harry Markopolos: The man who revealed Bernard Madoff’s fraud

bitcoin-atms-worry-authorities
ECONOMY

Bitcoin ATMs worry authorities

folli-follie-founder-son-jailed-pending-trial-after-depositions
ECONOMY

Folli Follie founder, son jailed pending trial after depositions