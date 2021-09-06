ECONOMY

Petsas: More subsidies for local authority projects

petsas-more-subsidies-for-local-authority-projects

The first Digital Beach Summit, held last weekend in Preveza, western Greece, heard Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas announce the further increase of the budget for the inclusion of “smart city” projects in the “Greece 2.0” masterplan and the Multiannual Financial Framework (2021-27) of the European Union, known in Greece as ESPA.

The local authority project proposals already submitted add up to almost three times the original budget of 2.5 billion euros, as they have exceeded €6 billion.

Petsas said the ministry is considering amending the joint ministerial decision on the subsidizing of projects to accommodate more of them.

