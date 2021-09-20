conserving-fish-stocks-in-the-mediterranean

The European Commission adopted a proposal on Friday for fishing opportunities for 2022 in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

The proposal promotes the sustainable management of fish stocks in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea and delivers on the political commitments made in the MedFish4Ever and Sofia Declarations.

It reflects the Commission’s ambition for achieving sustainable fisheries in these two sea basins, in line with the recently adopted 2030 Strategy of the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM).

The proposal also implements the Western Mediterranean multiannual management plan for demersal stocks with the aim of further reducing fishing, in line with scientific advice.

This part of the proposal will be complemented once the relevant scientific advice for this year becomes available.

The ultimate objective is to reach the maximum sustainable yield – the maximum amount of fish that fishers can take out of the sea without compromising the regeneration and future productivity of the stock – by January 1, 2025.