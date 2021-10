Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum opens on Tuesday and lasts till Thursday, as a digital conference.

This year’s theme is: “Shipping – Is It All Glitter and Gold?”

Sessions take place from 3.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Greek time.

Continuing the tradition, the event is held in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with NASDAQ, NYSE, the Port Authority of NJ/NY and NYEDC.

Registration is complimentary.