second-batch-of-greek-recovery-fund-projects-approved

A total of 36 projects budgeted at 1.34 billion euros were approved for inclusion in the recovery fund in Greece on Wednesday.

Added to the 12 projects announced in July, the current projects approved for funding total 48, with a budgeted total of €2.76 billion.

The approval was signed by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, whose portfolio includes responsibility for the recovery fund.

The projects announced on Wednesday relate among others to environmental, climate crisis, justice and infrastructure/transport plans.

They also include research and innovation, migration housing facilities, culture, agrifood and improving public administration.

Following are some indicative projects to be funded: 220 electric city buses for Athens and Thessaloniki; a national reforestation plan to be drawn up; electricity grid connectivity between the Cycladic Islands and Lavrio on the mainland; dam building and anti-flood projects; improvements at the Tatoi former royal estate (now a park); drafting a national strategy to protect important sites and monuments from climate change; transferring all courts in Piraeus to a new, energy-efficient building; and improvements and additions of new departments to regional hospitals.